Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $363,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

