Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $354,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2,138.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 296,765 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $357.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $363.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average is $307.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.