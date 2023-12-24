Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,107,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.
NYSE CCEP opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
