Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $264,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.