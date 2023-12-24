Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $229,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.