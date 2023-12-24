Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,542 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $65.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

