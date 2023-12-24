Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $145.28 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

