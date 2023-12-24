Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,796 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

