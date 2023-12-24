Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 98,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

