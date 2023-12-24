Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

