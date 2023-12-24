Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28,800 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

