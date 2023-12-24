Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock valued at $21,250,190. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

