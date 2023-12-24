Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Polaris Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PII opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

