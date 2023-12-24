Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

JLL opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

