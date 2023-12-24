Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

