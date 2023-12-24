Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

