Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $351,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

