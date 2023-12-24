Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $238.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

