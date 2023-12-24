Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $327,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.1% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of RTX by 34.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 391.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 123,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.5 %

RTX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.