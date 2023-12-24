Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,296 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,148.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $12,723,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

