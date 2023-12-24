Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 522 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 522 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.23 and a 200-day moving average of $563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

