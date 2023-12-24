Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,256 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 634.13 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.