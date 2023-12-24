Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.