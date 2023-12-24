Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.