Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.89%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

