Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

