Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX
Lam Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $779.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $784.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.99 and a 200-day moving average of $660.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.