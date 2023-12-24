Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.92.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.