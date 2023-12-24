Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

IP stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.