Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $16,582,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPGP stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $98.68.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
