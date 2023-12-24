Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

