Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

