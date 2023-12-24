Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIS opened at $219.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.