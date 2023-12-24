Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

