Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

