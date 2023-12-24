Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,227 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 184,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $27.65 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.