Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

