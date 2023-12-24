Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,670,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,167,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

