Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.