Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $582,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

