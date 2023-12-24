Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 216.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

