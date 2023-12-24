Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

