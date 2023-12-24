Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

