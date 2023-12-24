Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

