Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $752.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $666.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

