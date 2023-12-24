Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,282 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 245.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

