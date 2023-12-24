Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

