Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.