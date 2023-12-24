Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,195 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period.

IBDS stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

