Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of LAZ opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lazard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 19.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

